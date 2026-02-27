FIM Capital Limited has made two promotions to its senior management team.
Sara Collister has been promoted to the role of chief operating officer and Diane Cregreen is the Douglas firm’s new head of governance, risk and compliance.
Sara, joined the investment management and fund administrators in 2014 as senior investment co-ordinator before being promoted to head of offshore administration.
Having attained the IoD Diploma in company direction, she was invited to join the board in 2023 as client services director.
In her new role, Sara will oversee the firm’s ‘digital transformation program’ while leading the investment and fund administration teams.
Diane, having originally worked with the business between 2017 and 2021 as compliance officer, returned to FIM in 2024 as head of compliance and risk.
A spokesperson for the firm added: ‘Her background across the financial services sector spans a wide range of roles, including investments, client relationship management and back-office administration and this breadth of experience gives a deep understanding of the industry.
Diane holds the ICA Diploma in AML and a Diploma in Governance, Risk and Compliance.
Her recent promotion incorporates Governance and strengthens her wider remit within the business.
FIM Capital chief executive David Bushe said that these two promotions continue the expansion journey the firm is on: ‘Sara has been with FIM for more than 12 years, and having worked across all aspects of the business, I am delighted that she will be aiding FIM Capital on our journey of digital transformation and operational efficiency.
‘That means even better service to our clients with the ability to automate, optimise and enhance our processes.
‘We cannot hide away from the fact MoneyVal will be visiting later this year and, from FIM’s perspective, we will continue to ensure the highest standards of compliance, risk and governance frameworks are in place.
‘Since Diane rejoined in 2024, we have continued to provide and enhance this framework, and I am excited for Diane to continue in her new role.’