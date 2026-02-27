Nedbank Private Wealth has appointed Ellie Sharples to the role of executive head of regulatory strategy and Amy Clucas as executive head of compliance.
A spokesperson for the Private Bank said: ‘Ellie brings substantial regulatory and industry expertise, most recently serving as director of relationship‑managed supervision at the Jersey Financial Services Commission.
‘She has played a central role in the island’s multi‑year MONEYVAL process and is exceptionally well placed to guide Nedbank Private Wealth through the evolving regulatory environment.’
Jersey-based Ellie will lead strategic regulatory engagement across the business including its Hill Street office in Douglas. The firm say she will also shape the organisation’s regulatory strategy across all jurisdictions, and strengthen collaboration across the Nedbank group compliance teams.
With more than 20 years’ experience in financial services, Amy has a strong background in compliance monitoring, regulatory risk management and financial crime prevention.
She is a member of the International Compliance Association and holds Diplomas in Governance, Risk & Compliance and Anti-Money Laundering.
Amy will oversee day‑to‑day compliance operations across the entire Nedbank Private Wealth international business, including its UK and Jersey branches and Dubai representative office.
Chief executive officer Stuart Cummins said: ‘I am delighted to welcome two exceptionally talented individuals into the compliance team at Nedbank Private Wealth.
‘Ellie and Amy both bring outstanding experience, strong personal integrity, and a proven ability to navigate challenging risk and compliance issues with clarity and confidence. Ellie has made an immediate impact in her new role as executive head of regulatory strategy, bringing another dimension to the team by combining industry expertise with senior regulatory insight.
‘Amy’s promotion to executive head of compliance is well‑deserved recognition of her consistently outstanding work in recent years. I look forward to working closely with both Ellie and Amy as we continue to strengthen our capability in an increasingly complex regulatory environment.’