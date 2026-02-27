Island-based professional services business and provider of employer solutions JTC has appointed Bernadette May as associate director within its employer solutions business.
The firm say Bernadette’s appointment marks an important milestone for the company as she becomes the first member of the employer solutions team located in the island.
Bernadette brings more than 30 years’ experience in the financial services sector, with a strong background in the provision of pension administration and trustee services to domestic and international pension schemes.
She has held several senior roles at island-based pension trustee and administration companies, as well as other leading financial services organisations. She is also a professional member of The Pensions Management Institute.
In her role, Bernadette will lead the establishment and ongoing development of JTC’s employer solutions presence in the island.
She will be responsible for shaping the strategic and operational framework of the business, supporting in securing an Isle of Man Financial Services Authority (IoMFSA) licence and driving growth through business development and market engagement.
Commenting on the appointment, senior director Susan King said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Bernadette as the first member of our employer solutions team in the island.
‘This strategic appointment represents a significant step in expanding our global footprint and reinforces our commitment to delivering comprehensive, high-quality employer solutions to our clients worldwide.
‘Bernadette’s depth of experience and expertise will be instrumental in supporting our growth and enhancing the value we provide to our clients.’
Bernadette added: ‘I am delighted to be joining JTC and to be part of the expansion of the employer solutions business into the island.
‘I look forward to working with a highly experienced team and to leveraging my expertise in trustee and administration services for international and domestic retirement solutions.
‘I am excited to contribute to this next phase of growth and to support the group’s wider strategic objectives.’