Institute of Directors Isle of Man has named the finalists in this year’s Director of the Year Awards.
Talking about the shortlists for this year’s awards, which are sponsored by is Lloyds Bank International, an IoD spokesperson said: ‘The calibre of entrants was exceptional this year, recognising the leadership strength and excellence across the private, public and third sectors of the island’s community.
‘The finalists were shortlisted from an independent judging panel which included experienced judges, chartered directors and a previous winner.’
The finalists across the seven categories are:
Large Business (sponsored by Sure Business)
- Graeme Sullivan, Barclays
- Laura O’Sullivan Spiers, Deloitte LLP
- Werner Alberts, Capital International Bank Limited
Small/Medium Enterprise (sponsored by Crowe Isle of Man LLC)
- Luke Adebiyi, ECAP (IOM) Limited
- Sacha Horsthuis, Cycle 360
- Steve Douglas, Synapse360
Young & Start-up (sponsored by Appleby)
- Charlotte Paige-Smith, Hawkins BBQ
- Joshua Sinclair, Webstartiom.com Ltd
- Louise Wheeler, L C Consultancy
Non-Executive (sponsored by Deloitte LLP)
- Andrew Lodge
- Chris Hall
Sustainability (sponsored by Lloyds Bank International)
- Charlotte Lewis, Deloitte LLP
- Jeroen Wats,ExoTechnologies
- Mark Emmington, Comis Hotel & Golf Resort
Innovation (sponsored by KPMG in the Crown Dependencies)
- James Geldart, Santander International
- Sacha Horsthuis, Cycle 360
- Shelley Langan-Newton, SQR
Public & Third Sector (sponsored by ECAP)
- Chris Gregory, Isle of Play
- Elaine Higgins, Housing Matters (Isle of Man)
- Thea Ozenturk, Motiv8 Addiction Services
Steve Billinghurst, chair of IoD Isle of Man, added: ‘These awards provide an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of our outstanding business leaders who have excelled in leadership, transformation, innovation, sustainability, and more.
‘The finalists each demonstrated excellent business acumen with a commitment to governance and best practice. A huge thanks must go to the judging panel, to our incredible sponsors of the awards and to our support team in making this event happen.
‘I am looking forward to the evening and coming together in celebration of the finalists’ achievements for what promises to be an unforgettable evening.’
The evening at the Comis Hotel on Friday, October 18 will be compered by Josh Stokes, Isle of Man reporter for ITV Granada, and have Roisin Quinn, the Manx-raised winner of the BBC Interior Design Masters 2024, as its guest speaker.
Tickets to attend the awards and gala dinner can be bought at https://www.iod.com/events/director_of_the_year_awards1473246756/