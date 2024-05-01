Ramsey woman Roisin Quinn has been crowned the winner of this year’s Interior Design Masters.
Roisin battled it out with fellow contestant Matt in the final of the BBC One programme which aired on Tuesday evening.
In a tense finale, the two finalists had to convert a holiday lodge on the grounds of Blenheim Palace.
It was a battle of two contrasting styles with Roisin’s joyous explosion of floral patterns and Matt’s more sober and grandiose treatment.
Roisin was hugely emotional after series judge Michelle Ogundehin announced she had won with a shocked look of disbelief.
Her first words were: ‘I’ve done it.’ She added: ‘I have just won Interior Design Masters, I can’t believe it, I really can’t believe it.’
She then paid tribute to her parents back in Ramsey for letting her express her creativity in their home.
‘My amazing parents kind of let me go wild in their house and here I am, so thank you,’ she said. ‘It really is a dream come true. The whole thing has been the biggest achievement in my entire life.’
Michelle explained why Roisin had been crowned this year’s winner, saying: ‘Roisin win because she focused on the big picture, creating a holiday lodge that was uplifting and joyous and we all need a bit of that. She has a strong sense of who she is and what she stands for.
Liverpool John Moores University drama department tweeted: ‘Congratulations to drama graduate Roisin Quinn who tonight won the BBC Interior Design Masters final. Amazing work.’
InclusfitTM also tweeted: ‘I love interior design masters! I’m so glad Roisin won!! Matts just looked too dark & boring! Roisins was bright & fun! Just made you happy as soon as you saw it ….’
Matt Peskett added on X: ‘Matt's interior design could have been replicated to 20 other lodges as a professional but safe and 'nice' design. Practical, broadly inoffensive. Roisin's design was bold, stylish, unique and only suitable as a one-off experience, but much more memorable.’
Not only has her stock risen with this in but Roisin has now bagged herself a collaboration contract with homeware brand La Radoute as part of the prize.
Now living in the Wirral, Roisin moved to the Isle of Man from Ireland when she was nine years old and went to Ramsey Grammar School.
Having worked for a travel company for several years, Roisin took the brave step to change career and move into the world of interior design after helping redecorate her parents’ home near Ramsey.
It was only when she moved back to the island just before the Covid pandemic struck that she fell in love with interior design.
‘My parents were building a house called Primrose Lodge on the Ramsey coast road and I found myself getting into interior design,’ she told Isle of Man Today in March.
‘I then started up my own Instagram page documenting it. Everyone was saying I should pursue interior design, even my manager at the travel company.
‘Had I not come back to the island during lockdown I would never have know my passion for interior design.’
Now, her win on the show will cement her dreams of a career in interior design.