The island’s largest independent financial advisory and insurance broking group is to support an island dementia charity.
Douglas-based MAC Group has selected ‘Forget Me Not’ as its Charity of the Year following a staff vote.
The charity funds the admiral nurse service in the Isle of Man to support those living with dementia and their families/carers.
This follows a successful year of fundraising in 2024, which saw the Athol Street firm raise £7,000 for its nominated charities, Samaritans Isle of Man and Sight Matters, with funds evenly distributed between the two.
As part of its fundraising initiatives for 2025, MAC Group will host a charity golf day on June 19, in partnership with Castletown Golf Club. This event will provide participants with the opportunity to enjoy one of the island’s premier golf courses while supporting a vital cause.
Rebecca Netten, the MAC Group’s head of corporate advisory who nominated Forget Me Not for consideration, shared her enthusiasm: ‘We’re delighted to support Forget Me Not as our Charity of the Year for 2025.
‘Dementia affects so many lives, and the charity does remarkable work in providing care, comfort, and education for our island’s residents.
‘This cause is particularly close to my heart, and as a team, we look forward to making a meaningful impact through our fundraising efforts, awareness campaigns, and events such as our charity golf day.”’
Gemma Wild from Forget Me Not, expressed her gratitude for the partnership: ‘We are truly honoured to be selected as MAC Group’s Charity of the Year for 2025.
‘Their support will enable the admiral nurse service to continue delivering essential services and raising awareness about dementia across the Isle of Man.
‘We look forward to working together on impactful initiatives throughout the year.’