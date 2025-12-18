Superstar DJ Carl Cox will be appearing as a special guest at the Mannin Bikes ‘TT Legends’ auction on Friday, May 29 in his new role as an ambassador for the Mannin Cancers Support Group.
The auction forms part of the charity’s ‘Wheelie Good Cause’ fundraising campaign, with all proceeds going towards raising vital funds to support those impacted by cancer across the island.
The ‘TT Legends’ series gives fans the opportunity to own one of 15 full-size, meticulously crafted model bikes.
Each model celebrates an iconic moment in TT history, featuring legendary riders and machines ranging from Mike Hailwood’s Ducati NCR900SS to Michael Dunlop’s record-breaking 29th TT win on the MD Racing Yamaha R6.
As Carl is a continued supporter of Dunlop, that machine also features the Carl Cox Motorsport logo, now a familiar and recognisable sight across the TT paddock.
Every model bike is inspired by the original race liveries and the helmets of the riders most closely associated with each machine.
Anyone wishing to attend the auction can register their interest in tickets online at mannincancers.com/tt-legends-auction
Speaking about his appointment as ambassador, Carl said: ‘I am honoured and very proud to have been asked to be an ambassador.
‘It’s a cause very close to my heart, and having lost family and friends over the years to cancer, I am looking forward to supporting the wonderful volunteers at Mannin Cancers in raising much-needed funds to support the battle against cancer in the Isle of Man.’
Julie Stokes, chair of Mannin Cancers, added: ‘We’re so excited that Carl has agreed to become the ambassador for our Mannin Bikes fundraiser.
‘He is such a wonderful supporter of the TT and popped down to the display of our Legends bikes at TT 2025 to check out the fabulous model of Michael Dunlop’s bike, which features his team’s branding.’