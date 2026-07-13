Andy Bailey has been named Ocorian's country head for Guernsey, having joined the business in 2025 as head of private client for Guernsey and the Isle of Man.
A spokesperson for Ocorian said Mr Bailey will lead the firm's Guernsey business in his new role while continuing to oversee its private client strategy across Guernsey and the Isle of Man.
Mr Bailey succeeds Ben Hill, who will now focus fully on his group-wide role as global head of fund services.
Mr Bailey has more than 25 years' experience across private client, corporate and investment management work.
He began his career in Guernsey in 1999 and has since held senior management, director, board and group-level roles within financial services businesses.
He holds a degree in management with trust and estates from Manchester Business School and is a qualified member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners.
Mr Bailey said: ‘I am pleased to take on this expanded role at Ocorian.
‘Having joined the business in 2025, I have seen first-hand the strength of our teams and the quality of the solutions we deliver for clients.
‘I look forward to building on that platform, whilst continuing to deliver for the UHNW families who trust us with their most complex needs.’
Mr Hill said Mr Bailey's experience and technical expertise would support the firm's work with its clients.
He added: ‘Andy is a fantastic choice to lead our Guernsey team.
‘His depth of experience, combined with his technical expertise, ensures we are well placed to continue supporting clients with high-quality, responsive services.’
Ocorian provides fund, corporate and trust services, capital markets and regulatory and compliance support.
The group has offices across a number of financial centres, including the Isle of Man and Guernsey.