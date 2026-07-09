A new specialist online data resource has been put together to help organisations understand the island’s emerging data asset foundation regime.
MannBenham Advocates and Douglas-based trust and corporate services provider Manavia have launched the ‘Data Asset Foundation Knowledge Hub’.
The dedicated online resource is aimed at organisations, advisers and ‘data-rich’ businesses seeking to understand the island’s new legislation around data and the commercial opportunity of treating data as an asset.
The Knowledge Hub, available at dataassetfoundation.co, has been created to provide clear, practical and commercially focused information on Data Asset Foundations, including how they may support data governance, AI development, data licensing, collaboration, registration, stewardship and long-term commercial value.
A MannBenham spokesperson said: ‘Data has become one of the most important assets in the modern economy.
‘It powers artificial intelligence, supports regulatory compliance, improves decision-making and creates new opportunities for licensing, partnerships and digital products.
‘Yet many organisations still lack a clear legal and governance structure through which valuable data can be identified, protected, governed and commercialised.
‘The Isle of Man Data Asset Foundation regime is designed to help address that gap.
‘A Data Asset Foundation provides a dedicated structure through which qualifying data can be held, governed, registered and used in accordance with defined objects, rules and oversight arrangements.
‘For data-rich organisations, this may create a clearer route for turning data from an internal business resource into a governed commercial asset.
‘The Knowledge Hub has been developed to help the market understand the regime, the terminology, the commercial use cases and the practical steps involved in considering whether a Data Asset Foundation may be appropriate.
‘The site includes introductory guidance, practical explainers and market-facing resources for organisations exploring data licensing, AI training and validation, data marketplaces, multi-party collaboration, research and life sciences use cases, financial services intelligence, gaming data, infrastructure data and other data-led opportunities.
‘MannBenham and Manavia bring together legal, fiduciary, governance and implementation capability from one Isle of Man platform.
‘The combined proposition is designed to support clients from early opportunity assessment through to structuring, documentation, establishment, administration and ongoing governance.’
Director of MannBenham Carly Stratton said: ‘Data is increasingly being recognised as a core commercial asset.
‘The challenge for many organisations is not whether they hold valuable data, but whether they have the right structure to govern it, evidence it, protect it and use it commercially.
‘The Data Asset Foundation Knowledge Hub has been created to help organisations understand that opportunity and the role the island regime may play.
‘The launch reflects MannBenham and Manavia’s commitment to helping position the island as a leading jurisdiction for data asset structuring, fiduciary governance and innovation in the digital economy.’
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