Find out about business support schemes

Civil servants are to give advice about business support schemes at an event in Ramsey.

They include the Accessibility Grant, Business Energy Saving Scheme, Financial Assistance Scheme, Town and Village Regeneration Scheme, Micro Business Grant Scheme and Vocational Training and Assistance Scheme.

Department for Enterprise staff will hold the drop-in session after Ramsey Commissioners invited them.