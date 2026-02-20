Funding from Flutter International has helped secure two specialist nursing roles at Hospice Isle of Man, the charity has confirmed.
The organisation said the support forms part of a wider partnership that has strengthened frontline care delivery while boosting community fundraising throughout 2025.
Flutter International, part of Flutter Entertainment plc, has had a presence on the Isle of Man since 2005, with offices in Onchan. The global betting and gaming group operates brands including PokerStars and employs staff locally as part of its international operations.
Hospice said the partnership has extended beyond financial contributions to include employee volunteering, event participation and investment in longer-term fundraising initiatives designed to create sustainable income streams.
Among the most high-profile outcomes was the launch of the inaugural Flutter International Hospice Half Marathon. The event attracted 366 runners and raised £22,567.25, establishing what the charity described as a new flagship fundraiser with scope to grow in future years.
The company also backed the BIG Corporate Challenge, which brought together 18 Island businesses and raised £9,745. Flutter entered a team of 10 staff, reflecting what Hospice said was strong employee engagement.
Support has also continued for the hospice’s Care for a Drink coffee van - a mobile drinks and snacks business aimed at generating revenue for the hospice.
Originally sponsored by Flutter in 2024, the partnership was extended into 2025, helping the van maintain a presence at workplaces and public events.
Funding from Flutter has also directly supported two specialist nursing posts, helping to ensure expert palliative and end-of-life care remains available every day of the year to patients and families across the Island.
Says Sue Hammett, Head of CSR of Flutter International: ‘We are incredibly proud of our long term partnership with Hospice Isle of Man and it is so rewarding to see the difference our range of support is making, in particular the coffee van, which is providing an important source of sustainable income.
‘Hospice is a vital part of the Isle of Man community and our staff are passionate about our support.’
Fiona Hatton, CEO of Hospice Isle of Man, said: ‘The impact of the partnership has been felt across Hospice Isle of Man, supporting innovation, improving sustainability, and extending the charity’s reach into the community.
‘Hospice Isle of Man would like to thank everyone at Flutter International for their meaningful support.’
Hospice Isle of Man was founded in 1983 and provides in-patient care, community nursing, wellbeing services and children’s hospice care at Rebecca House. It operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and is the only provider of specialist palliative and end-of-life care on the island.
It will cost £7.1m to deliver Hospice Isle of Man’s services in 2025, the charity says.
Around 26% of running costs are projected to be met by the Isle of Man Government’s Department of Health and Social Care, meaning the remaining 74% must be raised through fundraising, events, corporate partnerships and community support.
The charity has previously said maintaining sustainable income is essential as demand for services continues and costs rise.