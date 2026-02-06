An unconventional dose of comfort has been making the rounds across the island - arriving not on two feet but on four very small hooves.
Tiny Hooves Therapy was established while owner Jane Brew’s mother was receiving care at Hospice Isle of Man.
After finding comfort in her herd of eight Miniature Shetland ponies, Jane, who lives in Ramsey, had the idea in 2021, alongside her business partner Lucilla Broad from Laxey, to use their troop to help bring comfort to others in need.
The herd is based at a stable in Regaby, with a pony named Colin acting as the pack leader.
Jane said: ‘I decided it would be a really good idea to have something small enough that could go to bedsides and also meet other families going through the same thing.
‘We decided that if we’re doing that in hospice, we can do Rebecca House too.’
Although Tiny Hooves Therapy is not a charity, no charges are made for visits requested by organisations such as Hospice and Rebecca House, which support people most in need.
Once a month, they visit Project 21, a centre based in Douglas which supports five organisations, including Manx Mencap.
Manx Mencap chair Adrian Tinkler said: ‘A lot of service users don’t often get the opportunity to try new experiences. It’s something different for people with learning disabilities, their carers and their families.’
Jane added: ‘We do lots of care homes, dementia centres and schools. We also do one-to-one work with dementia patients, and children with ADHD and autism.’
Jane believes the therapy works so well because of the way horses sense and respond to people’s emotions.
‘They pick up on things. People who are poorly or anxious, or who have a lot going on that we can’t visibly see, horses sense it,’ she said.
Tiny Hooves Therapy can be found on Facebook.