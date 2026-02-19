A local charity has accused the Isle of Man Government of not doing enough to address mental health issues and what it describes as a worrying suicide rate on the island.
Juan Moore founded the support group ManxPACT – People Actioning Change Together after experiencing mental health issues himself. He has published a critical report into mental health services on the island.
However, the Suicide Prevention Group – a multi-agency body made up of government departments – has defended the support available and says a number of initiatives have been introduced alongside further investment.
In his report, Mr Moore said: ‘Too many people in our community have lost their lives to suicide. Too many in our community are struggling silently, often locked behind closed doors, too anxious or depressed to leave.
‘All too many are either struggling at work or unable to work at all, with organisations doing very little to help them back into the workplace and society.
‘The stigma is real and it is holding our island back. I have written to all members of Tynwald before asking for change that fell on deaf ears.
‘Our suicide rate still remains too high and must be addressed to save more lives. The suicide strategy should not have been a tick box exercise to salve our conscience.
‘It should have been a document designed for change with a budget to bring about that change. We as a society must change the story, and we must do so now.’
Mr Moore said World Health Organization figures from 2023 placed the Isle of Man at 20th in the world for the highest suicide rate after 14 people took their own lives.
He added: ‘Our suicide rate is much worse than England’s and we are certainly suffering from a mental health crisis.’
The report includes personal accounts from people describing their experiences of seeking help.
One person said mental health problems are not treated in the same way as physical conditions.
They said: ‘The government waiting lists for help are ridiculous. If I was having physical health difficulties such as a heart attack or had broken my leg I wouldn’t be put on a waiting list for help and contacted months later, so I think this really should change for those who struggle with their mental health.’
Another said they had struggled from a young age.
They said: ‘I did a two week stay at Manannan Court, an adult ward, at only just 16. I left worse than I went in with no help or support due to the way the system is set up.’
A third person said: ‘I need help sooner rather than later and don’t know how to get it. I have been on one waiting list after another for the past six years. My PTSD is getting worse again and I don’t know what to do.’
Mr Moore said the accounts demonstrated how serious the situation is.
He said: ‘These are the voices of those who are struggling. This is everyday life for many people on our island. That so many are being ignored is one reason why the suicide rate is too high.’
Responding, a spokesperson for the Suicide Prevention Group said it welcomed the report.
‘We thank Mr Moore and ManxPACT for the time they have taken to prepare their report and for the passion and dedication with which they continue to campaign,’ the spokesperson said.
‘We take the mental health and wellbeing of the local population very seriously and much work is already underway to support this.’
The group published its Suicide Prevention Strategy in 2023. Plans include having a Mental Health First Contact Practitioner in every GP practice from April 2026.
It is also aiming to reduce waiting times for Children and Adolescent Mental Health Services through the recruitment of six additional clinicians.
Barber Talk suicide prevention training has been delivered to 20 local barbers, while Question, Persuade and Refer training has been delivered by Isle Stand Up To Suicide to 169 individuals from companies, schools, rugby clubs, housing officers and young farmers.
Eight additional cognitive behavioural therapists are being employed at Manx Care, with seven now in post.
The spokesperson added: ‘Suicide is everyone’s business. By working in partnership, we are committed to making a valuable impact on reducing suicides and improving wellbeing of individuals in the Isle of Man.’
Meanwhile, Mr Moore is urging people to sign the ManxPACT pledge to raise awareness of mental health at www.manxpact.com/manxpact-pledge.