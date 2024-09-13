The Fitness Pod in Kewaigue has been shortlisted in the National Fitness Awards.
The White Hoe Industrial Estate-based facility has been shortlisted in the ‘Boutique Gym of the Year’ category in the UK’s biggest free-to-enter fitness awards.
The Pod is designed for people who prefer to workout on their own or in small groups. It has six rooms that can be hired per hour, three focussing on cardio, two focus more on strength training and there is also one that is set up for high-intensity training.
The annual event recognises excellence and achievement in gyms throughout the country with shortlisted facilities being as far north as Aberdeen and as far south as Devon.
The awards are organised by Script Events in conjunction with fitness industry magazine Workout, with support from headline sponsor ServiceSport.
In each category up to nine finalists have been selected, who will now go through to the next stage of the judging process where they will be out to impress by showcasing first hand the great work going on in their clubs.
This stage involves a visit to each finalist by a member of the awards team who will take a look around the facilities and chat to members and staff before compiling a comprehensive report, which will then be passed on to an expert judging panel to decide the lucky winners.
Trophies will then be handed out by one of Britain’s most famous athletes, Derek Redmond, at a glittering awards ceremony on Friday, November 29 at The Athena in Leicester.
National Fitness Awards’ event director Dominic Musgrave said: ‘The National Fitness Awards are now in their 14th year and with more entries than ever before, our finalists really have reason to celebrate too as it’s a huge achievement to have made the shortlist and is testament to the teams behind each.’
Husband and wife Andy and Christine Mills took over the gym at the start of this year. Christine said: ‘Thanks to all our members for their continued support and we look forward to taking the business from strength to strength and continually improving the facility.’