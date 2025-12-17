Manx Utilities has confirmed that work to upgrade the Kewaigue wastewater network will resume in January 2026, with the project expected to be completed by May 2026 - in time for the Isle of Man TT races.
The upgrade, originally announced in March 2025, involves replacing the Kewaigue pumping station, which has been in operation since 1987.
The project includes the installation of a new gravity sewer system along Old Castletown Road and through the grounds of the Heron & Brearley Brewery.
Initial investigation works highlighted the need to refine the proposed route for the new sewer, prompting a pause in the project to optimize the design.
With the necessary adjustments now complete, work will restart in early 2026.
The upgrade aims to address several important issues, including improving health and safety conditions related to access at the Kewaigue pumping station. It is also expected to reduce the station's annual operating costs and future maintenance expenses.
To ensure the safety of workers and road users, single-lane closures will be implemented along Old Castletown Road during key phases of the project.
These closures will be carefully scheduled to minimize disruption during peak traffic times and will be coordinated with school holiday periods when possible.
From February 16 to 20, there will be a single-lane closure with two-way traffic lights, while footpath access will remain open.
From February 23 to April 10, there will be a single-lane closure with two-way traffic lights.
Finally, from April 13 to 17, 2026, there will be a single-lane closure with two-way traffic lights, with footpath access again remaining open.
A spokesperson from Manx Utilities commented: ‘We appreciate the patience of local residents and road users whilst it upgrades essential wastewater infrastructure.’