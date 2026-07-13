An Isle of Man-based e-gaming consultancy has announced the appointment of a former PokerStars executive.
David Lyons will join SolutionsHub as a non-executive director to support the development of its Irish operations, a spokesperson for the firm said.
The appointment comes as Ireland's gambling regulatory framework enters a new phase following the introduction of the Gambling Regulation Act and the establishment of the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland.
SolutionsHub opened an office in Dublin last year to support companies seeking an Irish gambling licence and says Mr Lyons' appointment will strengthen its work with operators and suppliers preparing for new regulatory requirements.
Based in Dublin, Mr Lyons has three decades of experience across online gaming, financial services and corporate governance, having worked in Ireland, Malta, the Isle of Man and Australia.
He spent eight years with PokerStars on the Isle of Man, holding a number of senior roles including associate director of poker engagement, with responsibilities covering payments, product and player engagement.
Mr Lyons later joined Luckbox as director of player engagement before becoming associate director of player engagement at partypoker.
He then moved to Virtual Gaming Worlds, where he became general manager of global poker. His responsibilities were later expanded to include social casino brands Chumba Casino and LuckyLand Casino.
Alongside his career in online gaming, Mr Lyons spent more than 16 years working in financial services with Bank of Ireland and Standard Life, with roles covering technology, risk and operations.
He is a graduate of Trinity College Dublin and a board member of the Asthma Society of Ireland.
Mr Lyons is also a board member of VGW Games Limited, adding further corporate governance experience to his new role.
SolutionsHub provides licensing and regulatory services to businesses in the e-gaming sector.
The company said businesses operating in Ireland are facing decisions around governance, licensing, compliance and operational planning as the country's new regulatory system develops.
Lee Hills, chief executive of SolutionsHub, said: ‘Ireland is entering a new phase, and businesses will have important decisions to make as the regulatory framework takes shape.
‘David has worked at senior levels inside gaming businesses for many years and understands the practical challenges operators face.
‘He's seen the industry from different angles, from player engagement and operations through to governance and board-level responsibilities.
‘That experience will be valuable as we continue to grow our Irish portfolio.’
Mr Lyons said his experience working within gaming businesses had involved balancing commercial priorities with regulatory obligations.
He said: ‘Ireland is moving into a period where businesses will need to get governance, licensing and operational readiness right from the start.
‘SolutionsHub has built a strong reputation for helping businesses approach licensing, governance and compliance in a practical way.
‘That focus on real-world outcomes was a big part of what attracted me to the role.’
SolutionsHub says it is continuing to expand its presence in Ireland as operators, suppliers and investors prepare for changes to the country's gambling regulatory framework.