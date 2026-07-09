Fort Anne-based Cains has promoted Holly McGarrigle and Jess Whitley to the role of senior associate.
Commenting on the promotions, a spokesperson for the practice said: ‘Holly and Jess have each played an important role in delivering high-quality advice and support to clients across a range of industries, including banking, finance, shipping, aviation, gaming and property.
‘Their promotions to senior associate highlight both their technical expertise and their continued contribution to the success of the corporate practice.
‘These promotions reflect the firm’s ongoing commitment to supporting professional development and recognising excellence across its teams.’
Scott Leonard-Morgan, head of corporate at Cains, added: ‘I am delighted to see Holly and Jess promoted to senior associate.
‘Both Holly and Jess have demonstrated exceptional commitment to our clients and to the firm.
‘Their promotions are thoroughly deserved and reflect not only their individual achievements but also the strength and depth of talent within our corporate team.
‘I look forward to seeing them continue to thrive in their new roles.’
- We want to hear from you! If you have workplace news—whether it's a major achievement, a new initiative, an employee success story, or a charity effort—share it with us for possible publication in our newspapers and websites. Email [email protected] with details, and please include a phone number so a reporter can verify information quickly if necessary. Your workplace plays an important role in the Isle of Man community, and we’d love to help highlight its achievements. Get in touch today and let us share your news with our readers!