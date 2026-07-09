Representatives from the Isle of Man Government were among those attending a recent meeting of global anti-money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog the Financial Action Task Force (FAFT).
The government’s financial crime communication and outreach lead Eric Humphries and the Gambling Supervision Commission’s Alivija Golubeva took part in the FAFT Plenary in Paris.
A highlight of the plenary was the presentation and adoption of a key report on the ‘Risks of Gaming and Gambling’ which was co-led by the Isle of Man GSC and Australia.
Alivija introduced the project to the FAFT’s risk, trends and methods group on behalf of the co-leading jurisdictions and the project team.
Chief executive officer of the GSC Mark Rutherford said: ‘I am proud to see the Isle of Man GSC co-leading outstanding work that promotes understanding of the gambling sector on an international stage.
‘Collaboration at this level demonstrates how important our small island is within the global gambling and financial sectors.’
‘Further discussions throughout the week provided valuable insight into the application of the FATF methodology, emerging risks, and the practical challenges jurisdictions face.
‘This offered an important opportunity to share experience, strengthen international cooperation, and ensure our approach remains aligned with global standards.’
A spokesperson for FAFT added: ‘As gaming and gambling industries continue to change through the expansion of online, cross-border, multi-product and multi-payment platforms, the Plenary approved work to update the Global Network’s understanding of the latest risks in the casino sector and broader gambling sector with illicit finance risk indicators that will help to detect criminal activity.’
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