Retired Zurich employees were given a tour of the company’s Braddan offices to find out about its sustainability and net-zero achievements.
It was organised by the Zurich Financial Services Pensioners Association (ZFSPA) and involved 23 former employees visiting Zurich House at Isle of Man Business Park.
Bruce Pearson, chief executive officer, Zurich International Life Ltd, and Mark Cady, chief operating officer, Zurich International Life, welcomed their former colleagues to the offices which became the company’s island headquarters in 2018.
The tour was led by facilities manager, Jason Buckley, who showed the visitors the company’s multi award-winning solar array and the Garey ny Keylley (Forest Garden) in grounds near the office building.
The garden is designed to provide an ideal environment for wildflowers, insects and birds, while also being the perfect place for employees or visitors to relax in the open air.
Jason also explained the excellent progress the company is making towards local and global sustainability and net-zero targets.
At Zurich House, this has been achieved by simple changes such as harvesting rainwater and reducing everyday plastic and paper waste, through to investing in the solar array which provided around half of the Isle of Man office’s electricity needs in its first year of operation.
Further investment at Zurich House, Jason said, is continuing to make it even more energy efficient.
A recent development has been the addition of the latest smart technology sensors and control systems to manage heating, air con, and lighting.
This not only makes more efficient use of power, it also helps to create the optimum office environment for employees, which in turn plays an important role in maintaining good health and wellbeing.
Mr Pearson said: ‘Events like this, which allow us to welcome back friends and former colleagues, are always highlights on our social calendar.
‘It’s more than 40 years since Zurich International Life Limited was established here in the island, and in the decades since then our guests here this afternoon played a huge role in building the successful, customer and community-focused business that we see today.
‘It’s a great honour to welcome them back, and inspiring to see the high level of interest they continue to have in the business.’
The visit ended with afternoon tea in the Zurich House canteen.
Retired employee Geoff Watts, ZFSPA Isle of Man organiser said: ‘The company treats ZFSPA members as “one of the family” and we retired employees remain very interested in our company’s progress.
‘We are proud that Zurich IoM is at the forefront of sustainability in the island and not only winning awards but that other major Isle of Man companies are now looking at how they too can do what Zurich is doing.
‘Our thanks to Bruce Pearson, Mark Cady, Jason Buckley and all those who helped organise a very enjoyable afternoon.’