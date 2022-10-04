Four-day week has backing of DfE minister
The enterprise minister has said he is open to seeing businesses pursuing a four-day week.
Lawrie Hooper told the Manx Independent that the benefits of suitable flexible working arrangements for both employers and workers are widely accepted and there has been much research into the effect these can have on people’s work-life balance and family commitments.
He said: ‘The Department for Enterprise is aware that a flexible working environment is an important factor for many workers and the island’s offering in this space is key to making the island an attractive place to live and work.
‘In the summer of 2022, the department undertook consultations on a number of employment law related matters, and proposals are now being finalised which, amongst other aspects such as family rights, will consider flexible working policies.
‘The results of trials in the UK regarding a four-day work week are showing promising results, particularly in relation to improved productivity. There have been a number of outcomes from the UK’s pilot scheme, which was introduced in June, with some firms already expressing their intention to make the new working pattern permanent.’
This follows the poll that showed there is strong support in the Isle of Man for a four-day working week.
The survey carried out by Island Global Research has found that 73% of respondents to its poll favoured the move.
Of this percentage, approximately 51% expressed strong support. The total sample size of the poll was 1,547, with 436 from the Isle of Man.
Island Global Research explained that some businesses have introduced the option of a four-day working week, while others have become more flexible since lockdown.
This was the reason for the poll, defining a four-day working week as a reduction in hours for the same pay.
Around 83% of full-time employed staff supported the move, with 80% of part-time supporting it. It found 80% of the females who responded were in favour of the change and only 66% of the men who answered felt the same.
Mr Hooper added: ‘I would be open to seeing businesses who are interested in pursuing this, on a trial or permanent basis, bringing forward policies to accommodate employees.’
