University College Isle of Man (UCM) has launched a range of new upskilling courses in IT, including Cisco, Data Analytics and Power BI.
Starting in January, learners can access a wide range of Cisco courses covering digital skills, networking, cybersecurity, IoT, AI, and entrepreneurship.
With courses for beginners through to industry professional UCM say there is something for everyone looking to progress their careers through enhancing their digital and analytical skills.
All Cisco courses are delivered through guided self-study with tutor support.
Course highlights include ‘Digital Awareness’, ‘Networking Basics’, ‘Cybersecurity Essentials’, ‘Ethical Hacker’, ‘CyberOps Associate’, ‘CCNA Series’, ‘Introduction to IoT’ and ‘Digital Transformation’.
Additionally, UCM in introducing new short courses in Data Analytics and Business Intelligence, also starting in January.
The first course, ‘Data Analytics and Machine Learning with R Studio’, focuses on applying analytics techniques and machine learning concepts using R Studio as a tool—not as an end goal—so learners can harness these methods effectively in real-world scenarios.
Following this, ‘Power BI for Business Intelligence’ will enable participants to transform data into actionable insights through interactive dashboards and reports, a critical skill for modern decision-making.
Kerry Birchall, who oversees UCM’s adult learning programme, said: ‘With technology advancing at such a rapid pace, the launch of these new courses ensures that learners at all stages of their careers can continue to build relevant, practical skills that are in demand by employers today.
‘We are especially proud to be broadening our offer to include R Studio, reflecting the growing importance of data analytics across every industry.
‘We work closely with industry, and have therefore developed this offering to support the needs of businesses in the island and their employees.’
UCM has been an accredited Cisco Academy, providing globally recognised networking and IT qualifications since 1999.
Enrolment for the new short courses is now open, with flexible start dates available throughout the year. Learn more at www.ucm.ac.im/upskill