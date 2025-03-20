A Douglas specialist global provider of services to financial institutions, asset managers, corporates and high-net-worth individuals, has promoted four people in its Isle of Man team.
Athol Street-based Ocorian has promoted Aidan McCowliff to client director in the corporate services team, while Sophie Littlewood has also been promoted to a new role in the same team.
In fund services, Hal Sansbury has been promoted to accountant and Jessica Blackley, who works in the group risk and compliance team, has a new role as global client screening team leader.
The firm say the promotions highlight its ongoing growth, and its dedication to nurturing progression for its team members.
Ocorian’s Isle of Man staff are part of a global team and work with colleagues and clients around the world. It has more than 20 offices throughout Europe, Africa, Middle East and Asia.
Isle of Man managing director at Ocorian, Gary O’Connor, said: ‘I am extremely proud of my four colleagues who have received a promotion, and pleased they have been rewarded for their exceptional work this year.
‘We’ve had a very busy year across the business, and I’m eager to see the future successes of not just Aidan, Hal, Sophia and Jessica, but the whole team in the Isle of Man.’
Chief executive officer at Ocorian Chantal Free said: ‘These promotions highlight our focus on rewarding excellence and reaffirm our belief that our people should grow as our business grows.
‘To be able to promote 192 professionals across the group this year is a testament to our team’s hard work, dedication and perseverance as we focus on solving our clients’ most complex and global problems.’
