This video shows the Isle of Man’s Santa Dash as hundreds of festive runners took part in wet and windy conditions this lunchtime (Wednesday).
Despite the rain and cold, spirits remained high as participants dressed as Father Christmas and other colourful characters made their way through the streets of Douglas.
The annual event, which is a firm favourite in the Manx Christmas calendar, once again brought a splash of festive cheer to the capital.
Covering a distance of just under one mile, the fun run saw runners of all ages brave the elements, with plenty of smiles on show from start to finish.
Organisers say that, even more importantly, significant sums of money will have been raised for a wide range of charities chosen by those taking part.
The Santa Dash, which starts and finishes near the Isle of Man Bank on Prospect Hill, attracts hundreds of participants each year and is known as much for its light-hearted costumes as for its charitable impact.
Full results, prize winners and more coverage of the event — including photographs of the many Father Christmases who took part — will be published in next week’s joint edition of the Isle of Man Examiner and Manx Independent.