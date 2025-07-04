A site manager at Hartford Homes has once again been recognised as one of the UK’s best in his field.
Dominic McGreevy has been awarded a prestigious Pride in the Job 2025 Quality Award from the National House Building Council (NHBC), his fourth time receiving the honour.
The award is regarded as one of the most respected in the industry and celebrates site managers who demonstrate exceptional standards in house building.
Just 450 winners were selected from around 8,200 site managers across the UK, putting Dominic in the top 5% nationally.
Speaking after receiving the news, Dominic said: ‘It’s a great honour for both myself and the company to have been recognised again by the NHBC.
‘I am the first to say that I am part of a huge team effort at Hartford.
‘I love the challenge that different sites bring and to then see those sites transformed into thriving family communities.
‘It is great to be part of the Hartford team that is committed to building quality housing, as well as pushing industry innovation that recognises the need for energy conservation and the protection of our environment within the construction setting on the island.’
Dominic will now go forward to the next round of judging for the NHBC Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards in the autumn.
National winners will be announced in January 2026.
Hartford Homes sales manager Julie Jones said: ‘The whole team at Hartford are absolutely delighted that Dominic has been recognised for a fourth time by NHBC in what is both a highly regarded award within our industry and an esteemed benchmark for site managers.’
NHBC chief executive Steve Wood said: ‘I offer my congratulations to Dominic, who has demonstrated the dedication, passion and leadership skills necessary to deliver new homes to exacting construction quality standards.’