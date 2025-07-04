Media Isle of Man welcomed a host of island firms to its Annual Business Growth Event held at the Comis Hotel and Golf Resort recently
The Business Club membership for 2025 sold out within three days.
Nick Shaw of Evolve Media Sales said: ‘We have been overwhelmed by the positive response from the Isle of Man business community this year. It’s inspiring to witness the entrepreneurial spirit and the incredible opportunities for business growth across the island. Clearly, these Business Growth Events have become a vital part of the Isle of Man business calendar, and we look forward to returning in summer 2026.’
Media Isle of Man is the island’s largest commercial media company.
Media Isle of Man publishes the Isle of Man Examiner, Manx Independent and Isle of Man Courier, operates the news websites isleofmantoday.im and gef.im, and hosts the annual Awards for Excellence and Gef’s 30 Under 30 Awards.
The company’s managing director Sam Jones said the event formed part of the company’s wider commercial strategy.
‘The team at Media Isle of Man were delighted to host so many local businesses at Entrepreneurs Isle of Man Business Club 2025. As audience engagement continues to grow across our platforms, our commercial offering is becoming increasingly attractive. Businesses of any size can take advantage of our full range of advertising and marketing products to promote their brand and message to a loyal and growing audience.’
The event included talks, networking opportunities and data-led insights designed to support businesses in developing effective digital marketing campaigns.