As part of Media Isle of Man’s continued commitment to supporting the local business community here on the island, we are excited to be hosting a series of FREE Business Growth Events for entrepreneurs and business owners this coming June at the Comis Hotel & Golf Resort in Douglas.
This exclusive Business Growth Event has been specifically designed to provide local businesses with new and innovative marketing ideas on how to engage and connect with more customers over the coming year. At this event, there will be a presentation from an international marketing consultant explaining how you can make your business stand out in this digital world, and win more new customers over the year ahead.
Dan Williams, the Commercial Manager for Media Isle of Man said: ‘After what has been an unpredictable period of trading for many local businesses, we are excited to be able to host our Business Growth Event again this coming June, and provide free marketing advice to support the local business community over the year ahead. We have been overwhelmed with the positive reaction that we have received from businesses that attended this event last year, and we cannot wait to launch the Business Club Membership for 2024.’
To find out how you can save up to 80% on your marketing campaigns with us this year, please visit www.isleofmanbusinessclub.com and register your business today.