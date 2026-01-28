Two women living in the Isle of Man have dedicated each Friday of their week towards supporting people within the community.
Odette Florence, affectionately known as ‘Odi’ for short, owns Vannin Supreme Clean, a cleaning business based in the island that caters to all cleaning needs - whether it be commercially or within the home.
In November 2025, the 39-year-old alongside friend Joanne Crellin (41) began a free clean initiative which takes place every Friday.
‘Free Clean Fridays’ is built on one simple belief: kindness matters.
Every Friday, Odi and Jo offer their cleaning services free of charge to individuals and families who are facing difficult times and could use a helping hand.
Created to support people navigating illness, grief, burnout, mental health challenges, or other life pressures, the initiative provides practical help with no judgement, no expectations, and complete dignity.
The goal is not just a clean space, but a reminder that no one has to cope alone.
Odi said: ‘Having lost both parents to cancer at a young age, I learned early what truly matters in life - love, compassion, and human connection.
‘Helping others runs through my blood and soul. I see people, feel their struggles, and believe deeply that everyone deserves to be seen, loved, and given a real chance in life.
‘Even if it means losing a full day’s pay, I'll never hesitate, because the feeling of helping another soul smile and feel free again is worth more than money could ever buy.’
Free Clean Fridays supports several local charities, as a way to further boost their belief that kindness matters.
These charities include Rebecca House, Heroes on the Water, Arlo’s Adventures, Ed Space, and Isle Listen.
Individuals or families receiving a free clean are welcome to leave donations to these organisations as a way of paying it forward.
Although Odi and Jo make it clear this is not a requirement of the service and is never expected.
Jo said: ‘I found myself in a position that effected me physically emotionally and financially when I had surgery.
‘I received so much kindness and help from the community of my fellow island people that I vowed once in that position I’d pay that kindness forward into the community like they did to me on behalf of myself and my son. That opportunity and position has now come.’
The cleans take place all over the island with no barriers preventing those in need of receiving one.
Through emailing [email protected], or calling 410449 or 392356, you will be added to list of people in line for a free clean.
Odi and Jo work through the list based on priority and how extreme each clean will be and neither of them take any payment for the work they complete.
- Share your workplace news with us! Whether it's achievements, events, or milestones, we’d love to feature it in our newspapers and websites. Email details to [email protected], and don’t forget to include your phone number so we can verify information quickly. Help us highlight your workplace’s successes!