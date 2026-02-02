The Isle of Man Young Farmers’ annual Christmas Tractor Run has raised a record-breaking £30,228.87, organisers have confirmed.
The total, which is the highest amount raised by the event in a single year, follows strong public support for the 2025 run, with donations coming from sponsors, drivers and members of the community across the island.
The funds raised will be shared between two local charities: Isle Stand Up to Suicide and the Isle of Man Agricultural Benevolent Trust.
Organisers said they were ‘blown away’ by the generosity shown and thanked everyone involved in making the event such a success.
The Christmas Tractor Run has become a festive highlight of the Manx calendar.
Dates have already been confirmed for the 2026 event, which will take place on Saturday, December 5, and Sunday, December 6.