Media Isle of Man has named the finalists for this year’s Awards for Excellence, showcasing the very best of Manx businesses and community initiatives.
The glittering awards ceremony will be held November 21 at the Villa Marina’s Royal Hall, and will see 16 prizes awarded to leading businesses and individuals from the local community honoured for their achievements during the last 12 months, plus a special lifetime achievement award.
Business of the Year
- Elite Fitness
- Games Global
- International Financial Group Limited (IFGL)
- Island Escapes
Celebrating Local Food and Drink
- Hawkins BBQ
- Just Jenny's / Pretty Cakes & Bakes
- Smoky Sam's BBQ
- The Fish Market
Community Initiative of the Year
- Crossroads
- Isle Dance
- The Children's Centre
Digital Innovation of the Year
- Activate AI by Digital Isle of Man
- Computer Network Defence (CND)
- Suntera Digital
Education and Learning Initiative of the Year
- Femm Collective
- Theatrix Theatre Company
- Willaston, Dhoon, and Laxey Schools
Employer of the Year
- Hospice Isle of Man
- PDMS
- Standard Bank Offshore
Environmental Initiative of the Year
- Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture - Energy Policy Team
- Earthscope Isle of Man
- Manx Hedgehog Conservation Society
Excellence in Customer Service
- Ruth Cooil Physiotherapy and Healthcare services
- Santander International
- The Paw Patrol
- Whim Boutique Laxey
Freedom to Flourish
- Fresh Business Ventures
- Isle of Man Flying School
- Kids on the Rock
- London Institute of Business and Technology
Health and Wellbeing Initiative of the Year
- Elemental Health
- Mannin Doctors
- Motiv8 Addiction Services
- Swagelok
New Business of the Year
- Amazing Vacations
- ECAP (IOM)
- The Event Stylists
- Two Feathers Productions
Nurturing our Arts, Culture and Heritage
- Full Moon Festival
- Hello Little People in partnership with Manx Wildlife Trust
- Manx National Heritage
- Scran (trad Manx youth group)
Small/Medium Enterprise of the year
- 572
- Afundi
- Perfect Getaways Isle of Man
- Synapse360
Sustainable Business of the Year
- Aries Fashion Agency
- Comis Hotel & Golf Resort
- PopCornaa
Teams Working Together
- Expedition Limitless
- Isle Listen
- Isle of Man TT Marshals (TTMA Limited)
The 2024 Media Isle of Man Awards for Excellence has partnered with UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man and Manx Wildlife Trust, and will celebrate our island as an exceptional destination to live, work, grow business and relocate to. Partnership and hospitality opportunities are still available for businesses and organisations keen to align to this message.
The Isle of Man’s very own Jersey Boys are set to reunite for a performance at the Awards for Excellence ceremony, hot on the heels of the highly acclaimed 10-show run of Jersey Boys at the Gaiety Theatre in Douglas. Please contact [email protected] for ceremony tickets and further info.