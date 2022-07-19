Future of Laxey Mill called into question
There is enough wheat to be milled on-island for the next two years.
That’s according to the Minister for the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture.
Garff MHK Daphne Caine asked Clare Barber what her department’s plan is to secure on-island flour production.
In response, Mrs Barber said: ‘The loss of Ramsey Bakery has brought into sharp focus the island’s flour production and its long term future.
‘Ramsey Bakery took 80% of the flour produced from Laxey Glen Mills, and its closure has naturally had a significant impact on the business model of the mill.
‘Given the mill’s role in food security and as part of the Food Matters strategy, my department has recently provided support for Laxey Glen Mill to assess its future options through a paper.
‘My department has held discussions with the Manx National Farmers Union to understand the concerns of their members, as well as a number of bakery businesses on island to understand their long term plans, and also with milling wheat growers.’
She added: ‘However, the role for my department is a tricky one in this situation. Our aim is to support the wheat producers, but we are not shareholders, or involved with the strategic direction or operations of Laxey Glen Mill.
‘Whilst we are listening and keen to understand how we can support the island’s wheat growers, we, like them, must await the outcome of report, and the agreed long term plan for the mill.
‘Regarding the security of on-island flour production, I understand that for at least the next 24 months, this has a stable footing, with 13,000 tonnes of wheat available on-island to be milled.
‘The long term plan for the mill will of course determine more clearly the longer term future of flour production on island. The report is due in the next month, however this is dependent on some external factors. The report will belong to the mill and the shareholders will need to consider once it is received what action will be taken next - including whether the report will be published.’
In a separate question, Mrs Caine asked the Treasury Minister what plans the department has to continue supporting the company at this week’s Tynwald sitting.
In response, Dr Alex Allinson said: ‘Laxey Glen Mills has been significantly affected by the closure of its largest customer [Ramsey Bakery].
‘Of course, the future of the mill is closely aligned with the island’s food security strategy, subject to current consideration by the Department for Environment, Food and Agriculture.
‘Treasury has recently provided cash flow support to the business, and has volunteered the use of one of its officers to help prepare management accounts and other financial information.
‘The Treasury and other parts of government are supporting the business whilst an appropriate future direction is mapped out.’
