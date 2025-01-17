Gaming communications specialists GameOn has appointed Carrie Allen-Snell to the role of account manager within its marketing division.
The island-based firm say Allen-Snell’s appointment will further bolstering the capabilities of its marketing and PR team.
A spokesperson for the company said: ‘With more than 13 years of experience in strategic marketing, PR, and business development, Carrie brings a wealth of expertise to her new role.
‘She has previously served as an in-house marketing manager for island law firm Cains and as a marketing account manager for a renowned UK communications agency.
‘During this time, Carrie has successfully led transformative campaigns, including corporate rebrands, digital marketing initiatives, and high-profile event management.’
In her role as account manager, the company say Carrie will collaborate with clients to deliver a comprehensive range of services.
These include multinational brand management, sales-driven marketing, and the creation and implementation of corporate and product communication strategies.
Additionally, she will focus on employee branding and engagement, organisational transformation, market research and the management of digital acquisition opportunities for clients.
Alex Wilson, co-founder of GameOn’s marketing division said: ‘Carrie's strategic insight and proven expertise align perfectly with our vision of providing unparalleled marketing support to our clients.
‘We're confident that her leadership will strengthen our new CMO offering and drive remarkable outcomes for the brands we partner with.’
Commenting on her appointment, Carrie Allen-Snell said: ‘GameOn has earned a remarkable reputation in the gaming industry over the past 20 years, and I’m thrilled to join Sarah [Blackburn], Alex and the incredibly talented team.
‘The launch of the new marketing division reflects the company’s forward-thinking approach to gaming innovation, offering clients a flexible solution to support their strategic marketing needs.
‘I’m excited to work alongside Alex and our clients to contribute to its ongoing success.’