Online gaming giants PokerStars are aiming to raise enough money over the next two years to cover the cost of two palliative care nurses at Hospice Isle of Man. The first element of the partnership is the purchase of a coffee van, ‘Care for a Drink’, which will bring coffee and handmade cakes to events across the island.
Both Hospice staff and Flutter (PokerStars) staff will be the volunteers operating the van, so every penny of profit goes directly towards Flutter’s fundraising target.
John Knight, chief executive of Hospice Isle of Man said: ‘We are truly appreciative of collaborations with businesses such as Flutter International, as they enable us to continue to deliver our services to the community free of charge to patients and their loved ones, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
‘This is the first time we have explored a mutually-beneficial partnership with Flutter International, with an emphasis on consistency and long-term sustainability for Hospice, and we look forward to seeing how it goes over the next two years.’
Sue Hammett, international head of corporate Social Responsibility for Flutter International said: ‘’We are delighted to be working with Hospice Isle of Man for the next two years, the Hospice does incredible work in the island and our staff are proud that we can offer our support.
‘However, the partnership is more than just providing funding, it’s a real collaboration which will provide a sustainable income, employee volunteering opportunities and fundraising events throughout the next two years.’
The partnership will then go on to deliver a corporate donation of £50,000 to Hospice over the next two years, in addition to the sponsorship of a new fundraising event.
This will recreate the famous challenge of BBC’s It’s A Knockout, on the afternoon of Saturday, July 27 at Douglas Rugby Club’s Port-e-Chee ground.
The ‘Big Corporate Challenge for Hospice’, has jam-packed day full of team building games such as those ‘I’m A Celebrity’, ‘Beat the Cube’, ‘Teletubby Challenge’, ‘Ultimate Relay’, ‘Rise to the Challenge’, ‘Cannon Run’ and ‘The Foam Pit’.
This event, which costs £500 per team, gives companies the chance to enter a team of up to 10 people.