An Isle of Man-based lending company has marked its 10th anniversary with a celebration attended by clients, colleagues and the Chief Minister.
Evoke, founded in 2014 by Zoe Hawley-Scott, provides tailored financial services including bridging loans and asset finance to individuals and businesses across the island.
The firm began by offering property-secured bridging loans and has since expanded to support a wider range of sectors and financial needs. It has lent more than £150 million to clients since its launch.
The company is led by siblings Zoe Hawley-Scott, Aaron Hawley and Donna Hawley, who say their work is guided by family values and a commitment to customer care. The approach, they say, was inspired by their grandfather Les Mitchell, who worked for many years at Isle of Man Bank.
To mark the milestone, Evoke hosted an event at Cycle 360 with around 50 guests including Chief Minister Alfred Cannan.
Ms Hawley-Scott said: ‘When we founded Evoke, we wanted to create a lending business where relationships came before numbers, just as our grandfather did during his years in banking.
‘Over the last 10 years, we've been privileged to help hundreds of people and businesses at critical moments in their journeys. Our anniversary is not just a celebration of the business, but of the clients and community who put their trust in us.’
Co-owner Aaron Hawley added: ‘We’ve never seen ourselves as a “typical lender”. Taking the time to get to know our clients and offering guidance on what’s genuinely right for them has been the backbone of our success.’
Evoke’s office is based on Athol Street in Douglas. The company also supports community events such as the Isle of Man Agricultural Show and sponsors Isle of Man equestrian athlete Rio Hall.