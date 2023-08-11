Change and project management company Marbral Advisory has appointed Irene Gaydon as what it calls ‘a change and learning architect’.
Ms Gaydon is based in the Isle of Man but will also have exposure to work across the company’s other jurisdictions in Europe.
She has been working as an associate for Marbral Advisory since 2021 and is now joining the permanent team.
The company says she will be integral to developing Marbral Advisory’s learning and development business arm for clients in the public, private and third sectors.
This work will include designing and facilitating training programmes and the implementation of learning indicatives for clients covering various topics such as change and project management, regulatory, leadership, business analysis training, and bespoke training based on clients’ policies and procedures.
She will collaborate with client teams to conduct skills gap analysis and develop accessible training materials that achieve defined learning outcomes.
Ms Gaydon is an experienced manager, trainer, facilitator, coach, change manager and instructional designer.
Her expertise is in learning and people development to deliver superior and sustainable results.
The company says she is passionate about effective, strategic thinking and has a drive for enabling growth, learning and people development.
Previous roles include skills development manager and corporate trainer for Quilter International, owner of Head Space Training, and training lead for Cando Consulting.
Ms Gaydon recently completed the learning delivery of a software upgrade project and has previously delivered anti-money laundering and the countering of terrorist financing training for a large international life assurance and wealth management company.
Ms Gaydon is currently studying though Open University and in her spare time enjoys yoga, reading, calligraphy and hiking.
Marbral Advisory specialises in digital, people and organisational change.
Stuart Ingledew, principal change architect at Marbral, said: ‘Our growth and success in the Isle of Man is testament to our amazing local team and I am pleased to announce that Irene has joined us now on a permanent basis to look after the learning and development needs of our clients.
‘Her approach to work is governed by a love of creating fun and innovative solutions that drive progress and empower development.
‘As well as her face-to-face training experience, she is highly adept at using technology for training and designing e-learning solutions and that will help clients upskill efficiently whilst ensuring engagement and compliance.”
Ms Gaydon said: ‘I am delighted to be taking up this new role and am grateful for the opportunity to join such a wonderful and dynamic team.
‘I am looking forward to working with our associates and customers to build, develop and deliver learning materials and interventions that are interesting, accessible, and memorable.
‘While I love classroom training, I am also a big fan of utilising technology to efficiently and easily produce, deliver, and measure the success of learning interventions and deliver it to the learner at a time and place that is best for them.’
