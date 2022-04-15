Govt offering more training for door staff

The government is working with local hospitality providers to ensure that there is enough door security staff available for the TT period.

Hospitality businesses concerned about door security staffing can speak with the Isle of Man Constabulary to check the registration status of staff members and discuss accessing additional training for new recruits in the run up to TT.

Minister for Enterprise Alex Allinson said: ‘TT is a fantastic time for our hospitality sector as we see a large number of visitors and residents take to our bars, restaurants and clubs. This does, however, put additional pressure on recruitment as more staff are required to manage the increased footfall.

‘Door staff provide a vital role in ensuring a safe environment for residents and visitors during TT and it is imperative that we train people to a high standard.

‘We are now working to ensure additional training can be offered to anyone wishing to register as door security staff to help alleviate the pressures on this sector during such a busy period. We will continue to work with industry to understand the challenges they face and work through effective solutions together.’

For those thinking about a permanent or temporary job in security, there is more information about the registration process online.

Martin Brunnschweiler, owner of Bushy’s Brewery, added on behalf of the Licensing Forum: ‘We are always looking for extra door staff security, especially around TT.

‘I’d encourage all registered security staff to make sure their training is up to date, and for anyone who is thinking of moving into security, there’s still time to get trained up with extra courses being provided. It’s important that our staff are fully trained to give the staff peace of mind that they are ready for any situation.’