A island company that provides support to those with mental ill health, autism, intellectual disabilities and dementia has appointed a new director.
Belfast-based Grainne Close is Praxis Care’s new director of care and development for Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man.
The company say that in her new role, Grainne will lead, develop, and deliver high-quality care services supporting adults with mental ill health, learning disabilities, autism and dementia.
She will oversee the strategic delivery of services across Northern Ireland and the island, drive initiatives to strengthen workforce capability, embed best practice and enhance collaboration with local communities and key stakeholders.
Grainne Close brings extensive senior leadership experience from the community and voluntary sector. The firm say she is known for combining a clear strategic and business mindset with a strong values base, ensuring services are both sustainable and deeply person centred.
Commenting on her appointment, the company’s chief executive Carol Breen said: ‘We are thrilled to welcome Grainne to our leadership team.
‘Her expertise, passion, and commitment to values led leadership will be invaluable as we continue to develop and strengthen our services across Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man.’
Grainne added: ‘Praxis Care’s values strongly align with my own.
‘I have chosen to work throughout my career in not-for-profit, values-driven organisations that combine a strong business mind with a charity heart.
‘It is important to me that services are not only safe and high quality, but truly transformative - supporting people to live their lives on their own terms.
‘I am joining Praxis Care at a time of real challenge, particularly across the workforce, but also at a time of opportunity. I look forward to working alongside colleagues to deliver specialist, bespoke support that responds to people’s needs with ambition, care and integrity.’