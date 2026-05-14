Public Health Isle of Man says it is expanding the government’s suicide prevention training programme in a bid to help more people recognise the warning signs of those who may be experiencing suicidal thoughts.
Island charity Isle Stand Up To Suicide will be delivering the training to members of the public, businesses and a wide range of frontline and community-facing professions across the island.
The charity has trained around 500 people since it was founded in 2023, with the new two-year agreement with Public Health forming part of the Isle of Man’s wider Suicide Prevention Strategy.
A further training event was held at St John Ambulance headquarters in Douglas on Wednesday as part of Mental Health Awareness Week.
The charity delivers the internationally recognised ‘Question, Persuade, Refer’ programme, which aims to equip people with the confidence and skills to recognise warning signs, hold supportive conversations and direct individuals towards professional help and support services.
The expanded programme will see training provided across a broad cross-section of community groups and frontline sectors.
Those expected to take part in the scheme include housing officers and staff from the Isle of Man prison, sports coaches, farmers, barbers, hairdressers, Emergency Joint Control Room staff and volunteers from local charities and organisations.
The training is also open to members of the public.
Public Health Isle of Man says the approach focuses on developing ‘community gatekeepers’ - people who, through their roles or day-to-day contact with others, may be well placed to notice when someone is struggling.
Paula Dunlop, chairperson of Isle Stand Up To Suicide, said the charity’s goal was to help communities feel more confident talking about suicide and mental health.
She said: ‘Our aim is to ensure that key groups in our community feel confident in spotting the signs, asking the right questions, and signposting anyone who may be at risk.
‘With more support now available across the Island for people experiencing suicidal thoughts, we are creating the right environment to make a real difference in reducing suicides.’
The island’s Suicide Prevention Strategy was launched to improve awareness, strengthen support services and encourage earlier intervention for people in crisis.
Cabinet Office Minister David Ashford said partnership working remained central to the strategy.
He said: ‘We have made significant progress since the Suicide Prevention Strategy launched, beginning with the pilot programme BarberTalk in 2025 which trained 20 barbers across the Island.
‘We said we would collaborate with local organisations for training across other sectors.
‘The partnership with Isle Stand Up to Suicide directly supports the aims of the Suicide Prevention Strategy by strengthening partnerships across society, increasing support for people in crisis, and improving training so communities, businesses and individuals can recognise when someone is struggling.’
The latest programme forms part of wider efforts to improve mental health awareness and encourage people to seek support earlier, both for themselves and others who may be experiencing difficulties.