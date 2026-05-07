Douglas law firm Cains has appointed Caren Pegg to its board of directors and to the company’s litigation team.
The South Quay firm says the appointment is significantly enhances its expertise in dispute resolution, regulatory law and employment law.
Caren advises on a broad range of civil and commercial disputes, regulatory disputes, sanctions, fraud and asset tracing, freezing injunctions, contentious insolvency, public law matters, director/shareholder disputes, and GDPR/data breaches.
Caren has particular experience in representing entities and individuals that are subject to regulatory investigations, supervision and enforcement and advising on civil penalties.
Caren has ‘Hall of Fame’ and top-tier status in the Legal 500 and Chambers & Partners directories. She is also a CEDR accredited commercial and work-place mediator.
Caren has a board role with the Isle of Man Chamber of Commerce, where she was a former President.
She has contributed to consultations on many major legislative developments introduced in the island over the past 20 years including the Employment Act 2017 and all its amendments as well as the Equality Act 2017.
Managing director and head of litigation at Cains, Robert Colquitt commented: ‘We are delighted to welcome Caren to Cains as a director.
‘Caren is an exceptionally experienced advocate with a great reputation for her work in commercial disputes, regulatory and employment law.
‘Her depth and breadth of expertise will be a real asset to our clients and to Cains as a whole.’
Caren added: ‘Cains is a top-tier firm with an outstanding reputation for the high quality of its people, expertise and advice.