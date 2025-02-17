Grant Thornton has appointed Simon Nicholas as audit and advisory partner and head of practice in its Douglas office.
A spokesperson for the advisory, audit, and tax specialists said: ‘With more than 25 years’ experience working in London, Bermuda and the Isle of Man, Simon brings a wealth of expertise in advising governments and working with clients in the financial services, technology and gaming sectors.
‘Simon’s areas of focus include audit and assurance, M&A, valuation and economic assessments, due diligence, strategy design and implementation (including ESG) and regulatory advice and resolution.
‘Simon’s appointment follows Grant Thornton’s recent agreement to combine the advisory and tax arms of the Ireland and Isle of Man business with their counterparts in the US, creating a new multinational platform providing audit, advisory and tax services to a growing international client base.
‘It brings together 12,000 professionals across 50-plus offices, while remaining part of the Grant Thornton International Limited network, and providing access to more than 150 markets worldwide.’
Commenting on the appointment, Grant Thornton managing partner Steve Tennant said: ‘I am delighted to welcome Simon on board.
‘His expertise in advising clients on the most complex of audit and advisory issues is recognised throughout the island and further afield, and his appointment demonstrates the importance of the Isle of Man to our firm.’
Speaking on his appointment, Simon added: ‘I’m excited by the opportunities this new role presents and the chance to contribute to the growth of our Athol Street office.
‘As an important global financial centre and a strategic priority for the firm, the Isle of Man offers immense potential for expansion and innovation. I’m eager to leverage my local expertise alongside our multinational platform to deliver world-class results for our clients.
‘With a strong foundation and ambitious plans, we are poised for an exciting chapter - enhancing our services, strengthening client relationships, and making a meaningful impact on the island’s thriving business landscape.’