Two Isle of Man-based employees are among 12 staff across Oak Group’s international network to be promoted as part of the company’s latest round of career progression.
The fiduciary, corporate, and fund administration firm, which has offices in the Isle of Man, Guernsey, Jersey and Mauritius, has announced promotions across a variety of service lines, highlighting what it described as its ‘long-term commitment to professional growth and development’.
On the Isle of Man, Diane Crossley, a longstanding member of the firm’s finance team, has been promoted to Financial Controller, having been with Oak for nearly 20 years. Diane has been described as a ‘pillar’ of the finance team and will continue to play a key role in the company’s financial operations.
Nathan Kelly, who has steadily risen through the business since joining six years ago, has been promoted to Manager, Trust and Corporate. STEP qualified, Nathan now manages a complex portfolio of high-net-worth and family office clients.
The promotions follow Oak’s recent transition to private ownership under Opera, a new parent company majority-backed by Pula, the family office of Stephen Lansdown, co-founder of Hargreaves Lansdown.
Oak Group’s Chief People Officer Anna Sauvarin said: ‘At Oak, we believe in recruiting for attitude and developing for skill.
‘These promotions reflect our people-first culture and the depth of talent across our jurisdictions.’
Oak Group’s Chief Executive Kim Sgarlata said: ‘As we continue to evolve under private ownership, our people remain at the heart of everything we do.’
Oak, which employs more than 230 staff across its four jurisdictions, has also introduced Opera Options, a long-term incentive plan giving employees a stake in the group’s future growth.
The firm administers more than £19 billion in assets globally and is currently pursuing its five-year growth strategy, known as Project Overture, which focuses on sustainable expansion, innovation and continued investment in people.