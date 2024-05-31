Are you a biker that likes to party? Of course you are. Why would you wear leather if not to bring out the colour of it under flashing neon lights? All you need is some places to go. Lo and behold, I have a couple of excellent suggestions for you.
Bench Night Club is cool, funky, and perfect for the boogiers among you. ‘Oo that sounds good, where is it?’ Great question. You can find Bench at the Old Courthouse on Athol Street in Douglas. There, you can get great music of all genres and pub-priced booze. So, go be trialled and found guilty of having a fanTTastic time.
Opening Times:
- Friday 24th May
- Saturday 25th May
- Sunday 26th May
- Friday 31st May
- Saturday 1st June
- Sunday 2nd June
- Tuesday 4th June
- Wednesday 5th June
- Thursday 6th June
- Friday 7th June
- Saturday 8th June
Want more info? I love how inquisitive you are. It’s one of my favourite things about you. Find out more deets on the Bench Nightclub Facebook page.
If you’re not massively into the nightclub vibe and sway more towards cool grungy than funky, the Nags Head is perfect for you.
It’s a two in one, catering for both the sitting down with a pint type and the partaayy enthusiasts. Downstairs, it’s a pub with roots that feel older than the Isle of Man itself. Upstairs is where the party is at. There’s a small dance floor, stage, karaoke, and a pole. Which could be used by firefighters seeing as you’ll be getting smoking hot throwing shapes on the dance floor.
You can find it at 21-23 Victoria Street, Douglas. (IM1 2LW) Right opposite Peri Peri Chicken. A perfect pairing for your end of night kebab.
Opening Times:
- Friday 24th May (Gary-oke)
- Saturday 25th May (Music & Dancing)
- Sunday 26th May (Music & Dancing)
- Friday 31st May (Gary-oke)
- Saturday 1st June (Music & Dancing)
- Sunday 2nd June (Music & Dancing)
- Wednesday 5th June (Music & Dancing)
- Friday 7th June (Gary-oke)
- Saturday 8th June (Music & Dancing)
Besides these, the Nags Head is open everyday and serves tea, coffee, and snacks all day. Pop in any time.