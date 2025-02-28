Josh Sinclair’s journey from struggling student to award-winning entrepreneur is a story of perseverance, ambition, and innovation.
At 18, he found himself faced with an unexpected hurdle - he had planned to study law but changed his mind at the last minute, deciding to pursue his passion for computer science.
However, one of his A-Level results told a different story.
He had received an E in the subject, a result which made his university prospects uncertain.
Determined not to let one grade define his future, Josh sent a heartfelt email to the head of the computer science department at Liverpool John Moores University, pleading for a chance to study the subject.
That attempt paid off and he was given an opportunity to study the subject - a decision that changed the course of his life.
Fast forward a few years, and Josh is no longer the struggling student hoping for a break.
At just 20 years old, he is now the CEO of Webstartiom, a bespoke software development company that has rapidly expanded beyond the Isle of Man to Indonesia.
Since founding the company in November 2023, while still at university, Josh has grown his team from a solo venture to a thriving enterprise employing ten staff members across two continents.
‘I always remember that favour,’ Josh says of the university professor who took a chance on him. ‘It was the opportunity I needed to prove myself.’
Josh’s remarkable rise has not gone unnoticed.
In 2024, he was named a 30 Under 30 winner in the Innovation category - an accolade awarded by Gef.im, a sister title of the Isle of Man Today. The 30 Under 30 campaign celebrates young Manx professionals who are shaping the island’s future through leadership, creativity, and ambition.
Since winning the award, Josh’s success has continued to gain momentum.
He has been nominated for several prestigious awards, including the Institute of Directors’ Director of the Year Award and the Digital Trailblazer Award.
His company, Webstartiom, provides cutting-edge software solutions tailored to clients’ needs. It is now developing an AI-driven product aimed at revolutionising the $3 billion eSports skins trading market. ‘The AI product we’re working on is an eSports trading companion,’ Josh explains. ‘It will help new traders understand market trends and make informed trades using machine learning analysis.’
Expanding his company internationally has presented its own challenges, but Josh has embraced them head-on. ‘The process of starting a company is quite straightforward, as long as you have strong legal counsel in that country,’ he says. ‘Building relationships and having great co-founders or partners is also key.’
Josh has ambitious plans for the future, including growing Webstartiom’s presence on the Isle of Man and offering bespoke software solutions to small businesses.
With nominations now open for the 2025 30 Under 30 awards, closing on March 17, Josh encourages other young professionals to seize every opportunity. ‘Winning the Innovation award gave me recognition and opened doors,’ he says. ‘If you believe in what you’re doing, just go for it.’