HSBC has announced the appointment of Rachel Sault as its new Chief Operating Officer for the Channel Islands and Isle of Man.
In her new role, Rachel will help oversee the development and delivery of HSBC’s strategy across the three jurisdictions, including supporting day-to-day operations and ensuring the bank maintains its operational resilience and integrity - including here in the Isle of Man.
Rachel, who will be based in Jersey, will also join the bank’s Country Executive Committee for the Channel Islands and Isle of Man (CIIOM).
She brings significant international experience to the position, having joined HSBC in 2006 and held senior roles across several major global financial centres, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, the USA, the UAE and the UK. Her background includes experience in commercial banking, global trade, and digital business services, with a more recent focus on data, operations, regulatory engagement, and transformation.
Before taking up her new role, she served as Regional Head of Transformation and Interim Regional Head of Data for HSBC’s operations across the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT), where she led major regulatory and transformation programmes.
Her appointment comes as HSBC continues to develop its operations across the Crown Dependencies, including the Isle of Man, where it is one of the leading banking service providers.
Warwick Long, CEO of HSBC for the Channel Islands and Isle of Man, said Rachel’s appointment would strengthen the senior leadership team across the islands.
He said: ‘Rachel has, over the course of almost two decades, built an impressive career spanning a number of major international finance centres while honing her skills across multiple service lines.
‘Her breadth of knowledge combined with her practical operational expertise will play a critical role in supporting our strategic objectives here in the Channel Islands and Isle of Man.’