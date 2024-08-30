Employees from HSBC in the Isle of Man and the Channel Islands have volunteered more than 850 hours to support the work of community and charitable causes over the first six months of the year.
The volunteering work has supported almost 20 different community groups and charities across the three islands, including helping to restore and maintain property for Supporters of the Curraghs Wildlife Park and the Manx Wildlife Trust.
In addition to the volunteering, employees have also undertaken a significant amount of fundraising personally to support several different charities, including Macmillan Cancer Support and Positive About Downs Syndrome (PADS) in the Isle of Man.
Through the bank’s community programmes, employees are able to dedicate a working day to volunteering to support their charity of choice, as well as raise funds and apply for matched funding through HSBC’s ‘Pound for Pound’ scheme.
Commenting on the significant amount of community activity undertaken by colleagues over the first six months of the year, HSBC Channel Islands and Isle of Man chief executive Warwick Long said: ‘Supporting the communities where we operate is incredibly important for HSBC and our people, who share their time, skills and expertise.
‘I’m extremely proud of the assistance we’re able to provide in order to help make a lasting difference for our local charities and organisations across our islands.’