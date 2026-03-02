A Manx businessman has spoken of the moment he and his family were caught up in the war in the Middle East.
The US and Israel launched widespread strikes on Iran on Saturday in which the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed.
US President Donald Trump says the attacks were launched to stop Iran building a nuclear weapon. Iran has retaliated with missile attacks at Israel and US allies including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar where US military bases are established.
The Christian family travelled to Abu Dhabi in the UAE last week but it has become a memorable trip for very different reasons.
Adrian Christian, who runs the Sound Café and the HSC Aqua café, has been enjoying the sun and visiting the city attractions with son Willian and daughter Lilly. But, come Saturday, the peace was shattered.
He said: ‘We arrived last Wednesday and have been staying on Yas Island. Up until Saturday it’s been exactly what you’d expect from here - sunshine around 28°C in the day, about 20°C in the evening, spotless everywhere, service absolutely first class. The kids have loved SeaWorld, Warner Bros World and hanging out in Yas Mall.
‘On Saturday we planned a chilled pool day. But mid-morning we heard explosions that sounded pretty close. We’d already seen the news about the US bombing Iran, but being ‘close’ geographically and actually hearing it are two very different things.
‘About an hour later we got an emergency alert on our phones telling everyone to go indoors.
‘It turned out the noises were drones and missiles being intercepted overhead. We could see smoke trails in the sky.’
But rather than creating panic, the situation led to an even more peaceful period for the Christian family.
Adrian said: ‘What was strange was how calm everything felt on the ground — no panic, no chaos, staff just calmly guiding people inside.
‘After lunch we stayed in our room for a few hours, then walked to the waterfront. It was eerily quiet compared to the night before. A lot of places had shut early, so we headed back to the hotel.
‘On Sunday we stuck to our plan and went to Ferrari World. What would normally be packed was incredibly quiet — less than a five-minute wait for rides. The kids went on everything twice.
‘Yas Mall was open but much quieter than usual. Last night the waterfront was busier again, though still not normal levels.
‘We haven’t had any alerts since 2pm yesterday, so it was a quiet night. When those alarms go off, they definitely wake you up properly.
‘We have registered with the embassy for updates if they do need to plan a mass exodus!
‘The kids are completely relaxed. People here are cautious, but there’s no visible panic. Day-to-day life is carrying on - just quieter.’
However, there is uncertainty over how and when the family can return home which they are due to on Wednesday.
‘Flights are the big unknown,’ Adrian explained. ‘Our travel agents Perfect Getaways are staying in touch. We’ve checked insurance and, if needed, extended stays and food are being covered locally as well.
‘We met a couple this morning (Monday) who were mid-transit back to the UK and got taken off their plane with no idea yet when they’ll get home.
‘Hopefully we’re back as planned Wednesday. We will find out on Tuesday morning if our flight is scheduled or cancelled, using flight radar there seems to be some flights leaving the airport so still hoping we get lucky.
‘If not, we’ll make the most of the sunshine and the extra time together. Strange holiday story to tell in years to come.’