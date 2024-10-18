Island-based International Financial Group Limited (IFGL) has won Company of the Year at the prestigious Investment International Awards.
IFGL, which employs approximately 500 staff across its offices in Braddan and Castletown, also won Best International Life Group (non-UK) and IFGL chief executive David Kneeshaw won Personality of the Year.
It makes him the first person ever to have won this award three times.
David said: ‘It was an honour to represent IFGL at the awards, which are a mainstay of the industry calendar. International Investment is an important hub which binds the cross-border sector together.
‘I’m delighted of course to have won Personality of the Year and particularly to be the first person to have done so three times but I’m also proud that IFGL and its brands were so well recognised across many of the categories.
‘IFGL has made huge strides in the past year in what is a challenging world and we plan to keep doing so into 2025 and beyond.’
Other IFGL brands, IFGL Pensions, Friends Provident International Limited (FPIL) and Ardan, enjoyed success too: IFGL Pensions won Best Pension Provider, FPIL’s IPME+ won Best Protection Plan and Ardan took Excellence in Client Service for both the Middle East and Rest of World.
IFGL is a finalist in the Business of the Year category at this year’s Media Isle of Man Awards for Excellence.