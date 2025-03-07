The Isle of Man branch of the International Employee Benefits Association is hosting a seminar at Douglas Bay Yacht Club next week.
Zurich in the Isle of Man is sponsoring the March 18 event, which takes place between 8.30 and 10.30am, and is titled ‘Isle of Man: The Power of Networking & Mentorship in the Digital Age’.
Stephanie Hatton, corporate benefits executive at Zurich International, said: ‘The seminar is open to all employers who are interested in learning how technology and AI are transforming professional connections.
‘It’s also an excellent opportunity to highlight the benefits of being, or becoming, an IEBA member which provides education, information and professional development opportunities in the international employee benefits sector.
‘As a provider of international employee benefits solutions and a loyal supporter of IEBA Isle of Man, Zurich is very proud to sponsor this event which aims to support the island’s employers.’
The seminar will feature talks from Aalish Harris, chief commercial officer at Zurich, and Chris Kissack, senior business development manager at Acclaim Limited.
They will share their insights on the importance of personal engagement and community in building strong professional relationships and how digital tools can support and enhance these connections while maintaining authenticity and trust in today's digital landscape.
IEBA – which was founded in 1975 – is the world's leading association providing education, information and professional development opportunities in the constantly evolving world of International Employee Benefits. It has around 800 members worldwide, including nominated employees of corporate members (all of whose employees are entitled to the benefits of membership).
The Isle of Man branch was founded in 2022 and organisers a wide range of workshops, networking and social events throughout the year.