Islanders looking to buy and sell goods online now have a new home, as Listit.im officially takes over from Manx Telecom’s long-running classifieds service.
Manx Telecom confirmed earlier this month that classified advertising would no longer be offered through its directory.im and isleofman.com sites from September 4, 2025.
Instead, the company has recommended islanders move to Listit.im, a locally owned and operated platform created by Chris Kelly.
Listit.im has been designed specifically for the Isle of Man community, with an emphasis on simplicity, safety and security.
Users can browse and advertise everything from cars to electronics, furniture, and household items, with many categories free to use.
Mr Kelly said the platform was created to ensure the island continues to have a reliable, dedicated space for local trading: ‘Our focus is to keep things easy and safe for users, while supporting the community.
‘With Facebook scams at an all-time high, and losses of more than £2 million reported last year, Listit.im offers an alternative where people can buy and sell with confidence.’
Manx Telecom’s decision means its platforms will now focus exclusively on business directory listings and residential property advertising.
Any existing classifieds will remain live until the closure date, but new ads will need to be posted through other services.
Listit.im, meanwhile, is fully mobile-ready
