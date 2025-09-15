Jamie Daniel Trevor Watson, of Falcon Cliff Terrace, appeared before magistrates recently and also had his licence endorsed with four penalty points.
The court heard that the defendant was driving a Ford Transit van, at New Road in Laxey, on June 7 at 7.35pm.
A police officer on an unmarked police motorcycle witnessed Watson driving at 42mph in a 30mph zone, and he was subsequently pulled over at Ham and Egg Terrace.
Mr Watson was represented in court by duty advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin.
Magistrates also ordered the defendant to pay £50 prosecution costs, which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £20 per week.