An Isle of Man business has applauded King Charles for highlighting the importance of reducing food waste.
The King is supporting the Coronation Food Project, an initiative which – working with farmers, supermarkets and food redistribution charities – aims to ensure edible surplus food and waste produce, normally thrown away, goes to charities supporting those in need or is reused.
‘It is truly inspiring to witness such high-level support for reducing food waste,’ said Stacey Williams, head of business development at anti-food-waste app Gander, built and established in Ballasalla and now headquartered in the Freeport.
‘Food waste substantially contributes to climate change, and Gander is dedicated to making a positive difference. Every effort is vital in combating this global challenge, no matter how big or small.
‘King Charles’s commitment to rescuing edible waste produce and redistributing it aligns perfectly with our mission and reinforces the urgency to take action.’
The Coronation Food Project will partner with the King’s other charities and organisations to help redistribute produce and stop it being thrown away as landfill.
Stacey added it was important to remember that everyone can play a part in tackling food waste, with some simple steps.
‘While we celebrate the Coronation Food Project, it’s essential to acknowledge that there are multiple avenues to prevent food waste,’ he said.
‘Embracing the concept of yellow-label food items is one such approach.
‘These products, which are reduced in price but not quality, present an opportunity for consumers to make a tangible impact while also enjoying savings on their grocery bills.
‘We can collectively achieve a more sustainable future by supporting King Charles’s initiative and embracing other strategies like yellow-label items.
‘Gander stands ready to collaborate with the Coronation Food Project and other organisations to significantly reduce food waste and build a more environmentally conscious society.’
Improving the visibility and sale of reduced-food bargains is the principle the app was founded on.
By downloading it, shoppers can get their favourite food at reduced prices, while also helping to save perfectly good food from going to waste. Gander links to a shop’s system and shows all the yellow-stickered items available, so shoppers can see what is discounted in real time. Since linking up with Shoprite last year, for example, islanders have been able to see all the reduced bargains in its stores across the island.
Customers can filter what reduced priced goods they search for, whether by location, favourite stores, percentage reduction, food type or even dietary preferences. The app is also now displaying in-store offers to the consumer.
For the retailer, nothing changes in-store and no additional staff training is required. But it allows greater awareness and visibility of yellow sticker items for shoppers, removing the lottery of searching the supermarket shelves, hunting for a bargain.
The company says shoppers on Gander save, on average, 56% on their usual shop.
Retailers have seen up to 45% improvement in selling their markdowns since joining the platform.
A proprietary data analytics platform, known as ‘Ganderlytics’, also allows retailers insights into customer behaviour and waste reduction performance.
The platform provides data on all aspects of wastage at store, area or head office level.
The Gander app is free to the consumer, while retailers pay a subscription to the company.
It would seem to provide a win-win situation for all concerned – consumers can save money, retailers can improve their bottom line and enhance their sustainability credentials, and the planet benefits because less food waste means a reduction in CO2 emissions.
Having launched in 2019 across stores in Northern Ireland, the app expanded across parts of the UK.
The company secured grants from the Department for Enterprise in 2021 which went towards building a website and hiring external resources to support its growth.
‘Gander has been fortunate enough to work with the government in spreading the sustainability message and has benefitted from grant funding which has helped propel the business to new heights,’ said Stacey.
This has seen the company launch in Australia this year, its first international expansion, having partnered with Spano’s IGA and Country Grocers to bring its food waste reduction solution to stores in Queensland and Victoria.
‘These supermarket groups have become the first retailers in the country to embrace Gander’s technology and spearhead the movement towards a net-zero independent retail sector, in line with the Government’s goal to halve food waste by 2030,’ he added.
Through its partnerships with retailers across the UK, Gander has to date saved 28 million food items from going to waste.
With 2.5 billion tonnes of food being wasted each year across the world, according to a report by the WWF – World Wide Fund for Nature – and Tesco, methods that tackle the problem can have a global impact.
That Gander has been nominated for this year’s Earthshot Prize, launched by Prince William in 2020 to find solutions to the world’s greatest environmental challenges, is a source of much pride at the Manx company.
‘We are thrilled to be shortlisted for such a prestigious award, and extend our heartfelt thanks to WRAP [Waste and Resources Action Programme, a climate action NGO] and Cranfield University for acknowledging our efforts,’ said Stacey Williams.
‘At Gander, we confront the food waste problem head-on by collaborating closely with retailers. Our technology equips them with invaluable insights into compliance, processes, and procedures, enabling them to make data-driven decisions that reduce waste and improve margins.
‘This revolutionary approach disrupts the status quo, turning the act of shopping into an empowering experience for both consumers and retailers.
‘Gander now stands shoulder to shoulder with other remarkable Earthshot nominees, and the team extends our best wishes to fellow innovators, as they enter the final stages of the selection process.
‘It would be incredible to win this esteemed award.’
The company currently employs a total of 15 people across the globe. It is in discussion with new partners and hopes to make further announcements later in the year.